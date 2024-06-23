Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

"Typically, the debate which follows any budget is a surround sound contest of claims and counterclaims. What ensues is a harp orchestra of who did or did not do what. The babel of decibels scarcely makes for an informed debate on the challenges and opportunities for redress through allocations in the financial statement. What stops the Congress or any of the parties in the opposition from presenting a competing version of the Budget?"

Shankkar Aiyar for The New Indian Express