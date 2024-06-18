The Silent Voter is Caught Between Disillusionment and Fear of Social Backlash

In the heart of the 2024 Indian elections, a silent majority lingers, revealing a tale of disenchantment, mistrust, and indecision. This elusive group, marked by high rates of "no response" and "can't say" answers in crucial survey questions, holds the key to understanding the deeper currents shaping the political landscape. This piece unravels the silences in CSDS’s post-poll survey.

"Don't Know" and "Can't Say" responses in the CSDS survey highlight voter uncertainty due to particular political ideologies, lack of information, indecision, disengagement, and fear of social repercussions.

This significant level of indecision suggests that many voters are grappling with fundamental questions about the nature of democracy, the trustworthiness of political leaders, and their own role within the democratic process.