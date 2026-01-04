Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Mukul Kesavan, in his opinion piece for The Telegraph, highlights Two Cosmopolitans — Zohran Mamdani and Umar Khalid — to show why majoritarian sectarians dislike them.

Mamdani’s empathetic letter to Khalid, jailed without trial under the UAPA, contrasts with the BJP’s harsh reaction, revealing deep political divides. Both men, despite different circumstances, embody cosmopolitan, inclusive politics that transcend narrow communal labels. Their very existence challenges majoritarian narratives and unsettles those who prefer rigid, exclusionary identities.