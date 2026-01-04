Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

advertisement
In this opinion column for The Indian Express, P. Chidambaram reflects on 2025 by identifying “Hate” as the defining word for India. He reviews other prominent but fleeting terms of the year—such as Sindoor, tariffs, GST, and the idea of a “Goldilocks economy”—arguing that none captured the country’s deeper reality. He points to economic stress, joblessness, and the erosion of secular values, noting a rise in religion-based hostility, particularly against Muslims and Christians.
Mukul Kesavan, in his opinion piece for The Telegraph, highlights Two Cosmopolitans — Zohran Mamdani and Umar Khalid — to show why majoritarian sectarians dislike them.
Mamdani’s empathetic letter to Khalid, jailed without trial under the UAPA, contrasts with the BJP’s harsh reaction, revealing deep political divides. Both men, despite different circumstances, embody cosmopolitan, inclusive politics that transcend narrow communal labels. Their very existence challenges majoritarian narratives and unsettles those who prefer rigid, exclusionary identities.
This opinion piece in The Indian Express recounts a little-known parliamentary episode from 1964, when Socialist Party MP Mani Ram Bagri lived overnight on Parliament premises to avoid arrest during a protest case.
Using this incident, Chakshu Roy traces the history of late-night sittings and legislative privilege, explaining how parliamentary precincts were declared sacrosanct. Bagri’s tent on the lawns sparked debates on MPs’ immunity, parliamentary authority, and the limits of legislative protection.
This opinion piece by Rahul Bajaj in Deccan Herald argues for a balanced approach to AI and copyright in India. It highlights concerns that journalists’ work is being used to train AI systems without permission or compensation, and discusses a DPIIT working paper proposing a framework that protects creator rights while still enabling responsible AI development.
In The New Indian Express, Ajai Sahni argues that although overt violence in India’s insurgencies and terrorism has sharply declined, people increasingly feel insecure due to episodic, high-visibility incidents like lynchings, lone-actor attacks and communal confrontations.
This subjective anxiety, he says, is amplified by social media, eroded trust in institutions, political polarisation, economic stress and heavy-handed policing. The result is a pervasive sense of vulnerability despite objectively reduced conflict.
In the Deccan Herald, Aakash Singh Rathore argues that AI systems like large language models are not neutral democratisers of information but risk digitally recolonising knowledge by amplifying dominant perspectives while marginalising others.
He warns that these technologies can perpetuate cultural and epistemic biases, reinforcing existing power imbalances in whose knowledge is valued and circulated, and calls for more inclusive frameworks in AI development and governance.
In this reflective opinion piece, Tvarita Iyer Vemuri explores how many women grow up internalising expectations and seeking approval as a form of safety, often mistaking compliance for identity.
She describes the quiet but profound moment when a woman stops performing to please others and begins to recognise her own desires, anger and voice. This process, though unsettling and marked by grief, allows her to reclaim authenticity, choosing inner peace over social approval and rediscovering herself beyond imposed roles.
In The New Indian Express, Devdutt Pattanaik contrasts the origins of Vande Mataram and Jana Gana Mana through the caste backgrounds of their poets, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and Rabindranath Tagore.
Bankim’s song reflects hierarchical, goddess-oriented Brahminism, while Tagore’s anthem arises from a more inclusive, reformist ethos shaped by caste marginality.
In his column for The Tribune, Avay Shukla highlights the severe environmental degradation of the Aravalli Range due to rampant mining, illegal construction, and deforestation. It warns that the ecological damage—loss of groundwater recharge, biodiversity decline, and increased pollution—is widespread and devastating, yet hard to quantify precisely.
The piece urges urgent conservation action, stricter enforcement of environmental laws, and long-term planning to protect the fragile ecosystem and the region’s future.