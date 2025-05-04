Not Just a Gimmick: The Cultural Shift Behind India’s 10-Minute Deliveries

advertisement
One evening in Mumbai, a young man tapped his phone at 10:32 pm and ordered a bottle of shampoo.
He didn’t need it. He hadn’t run out. He just… could.
Nine minutes later, it arrived.
He didn’t blink. Didn’t celebrate. Didn’t tell anyone. The order was forgettable. The speed, expected.
Now pause here.
It’s called quick commerce. And in India, it has become a habit faster than anyone predicted.
In 2024, two-thirds of all e-grocery orders in India were fulfilled by quick commerce platforms.
That’s a staggering figure. Companies like Blinkit, Zepto, and Instamart have moved from fringe novelties to infrastructural staples. The sector is now valued at over $6 billion. And it’s just getting started. By 2027, it could hit $40 billion. There are already 3,000 dark stores. Soon, there will be nearly 5,500.
Behind that nine-minute miracle is a choreography of code and muscle—AI forecasting demand, heat maps guiding gig workers, warehouses ticking like clocks. The convenience may feel seamless, but it's anything but simple.
But the real story isn’t how it works. It’s why we want it to.
To answer that, let’s talk about clocks.
In his book A Geography of Time, psychologist Robert Levine describes how different cultures experience the passage of time differently. In Brazil, for instance, being 30 minutes late isn’t a faux pas. In Japan, trains run to the second. In India, time has always had a certain elasticity. Lunch could become dinner. Bureaucracy could mean waiting weeks. Things took time.
But something changed.
In the past decade, India leapfrogged technological stages. Millions went from no internet to high-speed 5G. From cash-only to UPI, in a matter of months. This wasn’t a linear progression—it was a cultural acceleration.
And with that acceleration came a new relationship to time. One in which waiting began to feel not normal, but inefficient. Ten-minute delivery, then, isn’t just a convenience. It’s a cultural metronome, resetting our sense of what’s normal. A signal that India, too, can move fast.
For many urban Indians, quick commerce isn’t just about convenience. It’s about catching up—aligning their lifestyle with a world where speed equals status. The ability to skip the line, to summon with a swipe, becomes a small assertion of upward mobility.
But here’s the paradox.
While the service promises to save us time, what it actually does is change how we think about it. Time becomes transactional. Measurable. A countdown. Ten minutes—or you feel cheated.
In 2025, this isn’t just an Indian story. It’s going global. Amazon has launched its own quick commerce pilot called "Tez" in Bengaluru. Flipkart’s "Minutes" is expanding rapidly, adding higher-value items—phones, laptops, even medicines.
New York has Gopuff and Gorillas, where late-night cravings meet algorithmic precision. Dubai hums with Noon Minutes and Careem Now, speed stitched into the luxury of everyday life. London relies on Getir and Zapp, quiet engines of convenience in a city that never really slows down. Each city adapts the model, but the premise remains the same: consumption without friction.
And this brings us to a larger idea.
Economist Thorstein Veblen once argued that consumption wasn’t just about need—it was about signalling. But in the quick commerce age, luxury isn’t expensive. It’s immediate. In this new world, power doesn’t wear a Rolex. It taps a button and waits ten minutes.
We think we’re choosing what we want. But increasingly, it’s the interface that decides. A flash deal. A recommended item. A red banner with a countdown timer. Quick commerce doesn’t just respond to desire—it manufactures it, in real time.
The architecture of the app is designed not just to fulfll our desires, but to shape them—nudging impulse into action before we've even named the want.
And yet, there’s something more subtle happening beneath the surface.
Quick commerce is reshaping trust. In older models, trust was built through relationships—with a shopkeeper, a local store, a community. Today, trust is algorithmic. We trust the app to deliver. We trust the map. We trust the process, not the person.
That trust is fragile. When it breaks—say, at the eleventh minute—it’s not seen as human error. It’s a breach of contract. A system failure. This is a remarkable inversion: technology has raised our expectations of people. Not the other way around.
And here is where the 10-minute myth reveals itself.
Because it’s not really about the ten minutes. It’s about what those ten minutes represent—a feeling that life can be controlled, that time can be bent, that the world can respond exactly when we need it to. The myth is powerful. It doesn’t just reflect our desires—it shapes them.
India’s quick commerce boom, then, is more than a retail trend. It’s a cultural mirror. It reflects a generation that is optimistic, impatient, digitally fluent, and redefining what it means to live well.
And if we want to understand the future of consumer behaviour, of infrastructure, of time itself—we’d do well to start with the boy who ordered shampoo at 10:32 pm. and didn’t think twice about it.
Because sometimes, the future doesn’t knock. It just shows up at your door, ten minutes later.
(This article was first published on 4 May 2025. It has been reposted from The Quint's archives in light of the gig workers' strike against their deteriorating conditions, including unsafe 10-minute delivery targets.)
(Olimita Roy works in consulting by day and writes about culture, business, and modern life. She’s an alumna of Jadavpur University and TISS. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)