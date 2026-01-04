Trump’s Predawn Gamble: Venezuela Operation Breaks All Precedent

In the dead of night during the holidays, the US launched an operation inside a Latin American country, intent on seizing its leader on the pretext that he is wanted in US courts on drug charges.

The date was 20 December 1989, the country was Panama, and the wanted man was General Manuel Noriega.

Many people in the Americas waking up on 3 January 2026, may have been feeling a sense of déjà vu.