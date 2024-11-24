Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

advertisement
In his weekly column for The Indian Express, four-time Union Minister of Finance P Chidambaram addresses the most extensively debated global discourse since the result of the 2024 United States presidential election was announced: What would the ramifications of Donald Trump’s – America’s 47th president-elect – accession, or rather, re-accession to the throne be, on the world at the macrocosm, and India at the microcosm?
Chidambaram envisages Trump’s influence through the lens of his prominent attributes – a mercantilist, planning to impose high tariffs; a protectionist, promising to trigger America’s industrial renaissance; a climate sceptic, nominating a climate crisis denier for the role of the Energy Secretary; the nemesis of illegal immigration, having announced plans to deport up to 1 million illegal immigrants in 100 days; and ultimately, the self-consecrated conflict terminator, having promised to end wars.
In the lead-up to the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian constitution, Faizan Mustafa, vice-chancellor of Chanakya National Law University, highlights the singular most indispensable strand in India’s DNA – diversity. Writing for Deccan Herald, Mustafa champions for the preservation of diversity, should the nation be committed towards its goal of attaining Viksit Bharat by 2047.
Albeit religion was the cornerstone of India’s partition, the writer mentions how the nation’s constitution ensures the protection and survival of the minorities irrespective of their religion, with even Hindus – the religious majority of India – being minorities in some states, and hence being protected by minority rights.
In her piece for The Indian Express, columnist Tavleen Singh critiques the ostensible welfare schemes that India's populism-embracing politicians have so often been resorting to, a dime a dozen, and their infinitesimal – if anything, at all – propensity for either engendering any bona fide development, or addressing the root causes of poverty. Freebies, Singh argues, have unsurprisingly proven to be vote bank-enticing policies masquerading as means to eradicate deprivation.
Citing the example of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members indulging in asinine whataboutery whilst addressing Delhi's hazardous air quality index, Singh throws light on India’s sui generis irony – aiming to become the world’s third-largest economy, whilst found wanting in the department of rudimentary living standards.
In The Hindu, Madhumita Sharma and Treya Sinha delve into the staggering rise of global isolation among Gen Z since the COVID-19 pandemic, terming it the "loneliness epidemic." With their horizons constricted by the enclosed walls of technology, and further amplified by the dearth of in-person interactions, teenagers and young adults are finding establishing any meaningful connection nearly unattainable.
India’s loneliness crisis, claim Sharma and Sinha, is far from being a trifling mental health issue, and is steadily metamorphosing into becoming a severe societal crisis, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimating 10% of Indian adolescents are alone, whilst another study stating suicide rates among Indian men of 15-29 years of age are approximately twice than that of the global average.
Writing for The Telegraph, Sushant Singh critiques Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s apathy towards the Manipur conflict amid growing instability and hostility in the region. PM Modi, mentions Singh, has yet to visit the Northeastern state, which has witnessed more than 20 official deaths since May 2023, despite being urged to do so by many, including Manipur’s former governor Anusuiya Uikey.
With the Manipur conflict now spreading like conflagration, affecting the neighbouring states of Mizoram, Nagaland and Assam, the writer urges PM Modi to orchestrate a swift and decisive political solution to subjugate the situation, thereby subsequently alleviating the risk of his government losing its credibility and reliability.
India was met with two devastating tragedies over the last few months, with the abject lack of fire-safety audit being the culprit on both occasions. In May, a fire at a private Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) caused six deaths in East Delhi. A similar tribulation struck Jhansi’s Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, where a fire led to 10 deaths. Writing for The Tribune, Pushpa Girimaji – a consumer rights and safety expert – highlights the pressing need for safety measures.
With outdated and damaged wires, defective components and overheating being the major drivers of tragic accidents, and NICUs being especially vulnerable owing to their climactic attributes – multiple outdated appliances, oxygen-rich environment and congestion – Girimaji advocates for a plethora of measures. They include, but are not restricted to, the immediate upgradation of types of electrical equipment, regular fire-safety audits, and accountability from the governments involved.
In his piece for Deccan Chronicle, Pavan K Varma, former ambassador of India to Bhutan, expounds the stark contrast between India’s public morality and private indulgence, using various examples as testaments to the nation’s hypocrisy. The writer mentions how our Indians despise gambling, whilst it is also experiencing rampant growth, with the Indian cricketers brandishing a ‘fantasy gaming’ company’s logo on their shirts. Another such instance is of vegetarianism attaining a moral high ground in a nation where over 50% of the Hindus eat non-vegetarian food.
Ultimately, Varma calls for the embracement of pragmatic morality, wherein Indians firstly acknowledge their double standards, and consequently, strive towards the fulfillment of the national motto – Satyameva Jayate (Truth alone triumphs).
In his piece for The Hindu, Zubair Nazeer, Assistant Professor (Public Administration) at the Amar Singh College, Cluster University, discusses the importance of having domain experts in civil service, whilst subsequently devising a remedial framework for the impending challenges in ensuring the same. The UPSC has initiated the Lateral Entry Scheme, where domain specialists would be directly appointed to administrative roles. However, the scheme has faced resistance from marginalised communities, who have low representation in higher bureaucratic positions.
Elaborating on the possible solutions, Nazeer argues for a collaborative effort with India’s premier academic institutions, offering specialised courses for civil servants with a singular focus on domain expertise. To ensure fair representation of the agitated marginalised communities, the writer advocates for a transparent and rigorous selection process.
In her piece for The New Indian Express, cultural historian and environmentalist Nanditha Krishna explores how the mythological Draupadi – a pivotal character in the Mahabharata and wife of the Pandavas – became a revered deity in the southern states of India, most notably Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, despite her origins being traced to the mythological Kampilya in Uttar Pradesh.
Exploring the possible reasons behind the sizeable number of Draupadi Amman temples in the South, Krishna suggests that the queen of Tamil Nadu’s Pandya dynasty – who claimed to have descended from the Pandavas of Mahabharata – might have connected her ancestry to Mathura by worshipping Draupadi. The author further elaborates on Vaishnava Alvars calling Mathura the ‘Madurai of North,’ further establishing cultural ties between the two cities with enormous historical significance.
