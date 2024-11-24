Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Loneliness has come across a public health crisis in the past few years and is often linked with suicide, mental health disorders and substance abuse. Many school and college students are struggling to adjust and reconnect with their peers after two years of online learning. The increasing consumption of social media and digital interactions during the COVID era has left many people, especially the youth feeling a sense of “digital isolation.” WHO estimated that 10% of adolescents and 25% of old people in India are alone. India’s loneliness epidemic is not only a mental health crisis, it has also come across as a societal challenge threatening social connections and bonds among people.

Madhumita Sharma and Treya Sinha, for The Hindu