The End of Work-Life Balance?

So, making employees work longer has, historically, been the easiest way to cut costs, and improve profits.

For instance, imagine that a company needs 336 hours of labour time a day to fully meet the demand for its products in the market. If everyone worked for eight hours, the firm would need 42 workers. If people could be made to work 14 hours a day, then just 24 employees would do.

The wage bill would drop by 43 percent, and it would do wonders for profit margins.

Of course, if a company started extending work hours, while others stuck to an 8-hour workday, all its employees would quit. It could still hold on to them, by offering slightly higher salaries.

For instance, in our previous example, instead of paying Rs 50,000 for eight hours, the firm could offer Rs 65,000 for 14 hours. This would attract many workers, who would be willing to work longer for higher pay. And, despite paying higher salaries, the company would end up saving 26 percent on its labour cost.