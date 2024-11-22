The Silent Crisis: Pollution’s Toll on India’s Children

advertisement
On the eve of Children’s Day, while schools prepared for celebrations, the Haryana government handed students a gift they never asked for—mandatory online classes due to toxic air pollution.
For years, the issue of air pollution in the National Capital Region has loomed large, yet the response from both state and central governments remains strikingly consistent: reactive, rather than proactive. Every year, the Air Quality Index surpasses 1000, a staggering figure that signals the dangerous levels of pollution choking these cities.
But these so-called "solutions" only serve to mask the problem temporarily, leaving the real victims—our children—to bear the brunt of this environmental crisis. The reality of the situation is stark: children, already vulnerable, are subjected to a toxic environment with every breath they take. A recent report in (18 November) revealed the staggering consequences of this pollution—breathing in Delhi’s air is equivalent to smoking 49 cigarettes a day.
This level of exposure not only harms children's lungs but also increases their lifetime risk of respiratory diseases, cardiovascular issues, and developmental setbacks. That’s the reality faced by our children, our ageing parents, and the most vulnerable members of our society—passive chain smokers, without ever holding a cigarette. Let that sink in for a moment.
In an ironic twist, the solution to this pollution-induced crisis is to further imprison our children indoors. They are already suffering from the mental and physical toll of months spent in front of screens during the COVID-19 lockdowns. Now, thanks to the annual air pollution crisis, they are once again confined to their rooms, with air purifiers running non-stop as their only defence against the smog outside. For parents like me, the guilt is overwhelming. Our children are not only deprived of clean air, but they are also deprived of the freedom to play outside, interact with their peers, and live healthy, active lives.
Online classes, the default mode of education during the pandemic, have now become a reactive, band-aid solution to an ongoing crisis. But what happens when the pollution doesn’t dissipate after a week? What happens when our children have to continue with their classes in a polluted environment, with no tangible steps being taken to address the root cause of the problem? These last-minute solutions, imposed upon schools and parents by the state governments, offer no real long-term relief.
It’s not just about the pollution, though. It’s about the legacy we are leaving behind for our children. While India’s Prime Minister attends global summits like the G20, projecting an image of progress, millions in the very city where he resides are struggling to breathe—caught between political posturing and the urgent reality of a health crisis. How can we talk about India’s progress on the world stage when we fail to take basic steps to protect the health of our own citizens? How can we expect future generations to thrive in an environment where basic resources like clean air are increasingly out of reach?
This year, as the air quality once again dips into hazardous levels, the truth is clearer than ever: pollution is not just a nuisance; it is a crisis that demands immediate, sustained action. The half-hearted measures, the finger-pointing, and the reactive responses are no longer enough. We need comprehensive, long-term policies that address the root causes of pollution—uncontrolled construction, vehicular emissions, industrial pollution—and ensure that our children’s futures are not sacrificed on the altar of political indifference.
As parents, it is our responsibility to demand more from our elected leaders, not just for ourselves, but for the next generation. We cannot remain passive spectators as the health of our children and the future of our society are jeopardised. Here’s how we can start:
1. Demand Accountability in Election Manifestos: In the run-up to elections, we must demand that every political party include detailed, actionable plans to tackle pollution. This isn’t just about votes; it’s about the future health of our children. We need actionable promises, not vague statements. Every party must present a clear blueprint for tackling this crisis.
2. Revise School Holidays: We must speak to our schools about changing the academic calendar. If pollution continues to worsen every winter, we need to rethink how we approach school breaks. Shortening summer vacations and extending winter holidays could allow our children to be less exposed during the peak pollution months.
3. Demand Action: Never underestimate the power of persistent communication. Write to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Ministry of Environment, and to our Chief Ministers. Petition them for real solutions. They need to feel the pressure from us—concerned citizens who demand action, not just empty promises.
4. Vote with Accountability in Mind: Politicians understand one language—votes. We must make our voices heard, not just at the ballot box, but by holding them accountable for their inaction. Demand clear answers and measurable results. Pollution must become a priority, and it must be reflected in every election.
5. Stand Up for Health: Most of us will find ourselves in and out of doctors' chambers, treating the long-term effects of pollution. But why should we silently accept this? As law-abiding, tax-paying citizens, we should be in the streets demanding accountability. Why isn’t there more pressure on the government to take urgent action?
6. Demand Transparency and Urgent Action: Why isn't there an emergency task force meeting led by the PMO along with all relevant stakeholders to address pollution daily? Why isn’t there an action plan being shared with citizens, detailing how they plan to reduce pollution levels? It’s time for the government to stop treating this as an afterthought and make the citizens a part of the solution.
If we don't act now, we risk condemning future generations to a life of compromised health and a damaged environment. This silent crisis is slowly but surely silencing lives. It’s up to us, as parents and citizens, to break the cycle of inaction and demand the change that our children desperately need. The question is: will we wait for another crisis to force us to act, or will we finally rise and take responsibility for the future our children deserve? All they are asking for is the right to breathe—an inalienable right we must not fail to protect.
(Vedika Sud is the parent of a 9-year-old and former reporter with CNN International. Views are personal.)
