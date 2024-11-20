The Assisted Dying Bill Has Politicians in the UK Divided

Supporters of the bill say it offers the ‘strictest safeguards’, as it is for those who are terminally ill with six months or less to live and that it offers greater legal protections than any other legislation of its kind in the world.

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, who published the bill, said she had undertaken a “thorough and robust process” to determine the shape of the legislation, including wide consultations with medical and legal experts.

She said, “I don’t underestimate the seriousness of the issue. For my part, I have looked closely at the evidence from other jurisdictions, and I believe this bill not only offers protections to people nearing the end of their lives that they don’t have at present, but also provides for the strictest safeguards anywhere in the world.”

The law would apply to England and Wales. A separate bill is already under discussion in Scotland. Meanwhile, politicians in Jersey and the Isle of Man have already backed plans to introduce assisted dying and the process to bring in legislation is underway.