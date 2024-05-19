Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Keep your chai, ditch the paper, and dive into the best opinion and editorial reads with Sunday View.
In his column for Hindustan Times, Karan Thapar critiques the current state of the Election Commission of India (ECI), contrasting it with the tenure of former Chief Election Commissioner TN Seshan. Thapar laments that the present ECI lacks the fairness, transparency, and determination that characterized Seshan's leadership. The piece highlights the ECI's inadequate response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged breaches of the model code of conduct, arguing that the ECI's inaction undermines democracy and harms public trust. The article calls for stronger, more decisive action from the ECI to uphold the integrity of elections in India.
In his piece for The Economic Times, Indrajit Hazra nostalgically reflects on his experiences with the video game 'Wolfenstein 3D' and its impact on his life. He recounts the thrill and immersive experience of playing the game in the 1990s and explores the psychological appeal of first-person shooter (FPS) games, referencing theories from behavioral science about autonomy, relatedness, and competence. The piece concludes with the author's renewed excitement to revisit the game with 'Wolfenstein: The New Order', and the joy it brings in the context of modern life and gaming culture.
In their piece for Hindustan Times, Shashank Chaturvedi, David N Gellner, and Sanjay Kumar Pandey discuss the lackluster nature of the 2024 Lok Sabha election compared to 2014 and 2019. They attribute this to the BJP's dominance and lack of a serious alternative. The article highlights challenges for the BJP, such as internal discontent and decreased voter turnout, while noting their strategic efforts in caste engineering and opposition recruitment. The early peak of excitement with the Ayodhya consecration has led to voter apathy, and the BJP faces the challenge of maintaining internal harmony amidst its dominance.
This article by N. Anand Venkatesh is a reflection on the importance of true friendship, inspired by the movie 'Manjummel Boys', which he recently watched. In this piece from The Hindu, the Madras High Court judge recounts a personal childhood memory of being saved by a friend, highlighting the deep bonds of friendship. He contrasts this with today's shallow social media relationships and emphasizes the value of genuine connections. He also discusses the movie's portrayal of selfless friendship and the importance of staying humane and introspective, especially in public service roles like the police.
In his column for The Indian Express, Hilal Ahmed talks about how Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent comments on secularism have sparked a debate over the BJP's outreach to Muslims. While some view Modi's remarks as caring, critics argue they contradict his past rhetoric. The BJP's 2024 campaign focuses on Modi's persona and welfarism, downplaying Hindutva and avoiding Muslim references. Initially targeting Pasmanda Muslims, the party shifted to criticizing the Congress for Muslim appeasement. This strategy balances core ideological supporters with a newer, diverse voter base, aiming for broader appeal and electoral success.
With his article in Hindustan Times, Gagan Deep Sharma pays a tribute to the late Punjabi poet Surjit Patar, celebrating his life, work, and impact on literature. Sharma highlights his consistent yet diverse poetic style, his ability to resonate across generations, and his intellectual prowess. The article mentions Patar's background, his significant literary contributions, and his unique ability to articulate modern difficulties. He also reflects on Surjit Patar's humility and how his philosophy and verses will continue to live on, emphasizing the lasting influence of his words and the depth of his poetic expression.
In his piece for The Economic Times, Shishir Prasad talks about his unwavering devotion and enduring hope of the fans of the IPL cricket franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore. He draws parallels between this devotion and various philosophical and cultural references, including St. Francis of Assisi, the Bhagavad Gita, and the Beatles. The article highlights the team's history of near-successes and the resilience of its fans, who continue to support the team despite repeated disappointments.
In his article for The Economic Times, comedian Anuvab Pal explores the decline in the quality of political discourse during election campaigns, focusing on the current trend of personal attacks, name-calling, and sensationalism. He highlights how politicians resort to various tactics, including making promises of cash distribution or hurling accusations of corruption, to capture the attention of disinterested or distracted audiences. Pal reflects on the challenges politicians face in engaging crowds, particularly in the age of social media and smartphones, and shares anecdotes to illustrate the lengths some politicians go to in order to maintain audience interest.
This piece for The Indian Express, written by Santosh Singh, is a tribute to Sushil Kumar Modi, a prominent political figure in Bihar, focusing on his contributions to Bihar politics, especially within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). It highlights Modi's role in promoting OBC and EBC politics within the BJP, his collaboration with Nitish Kumar in coalition politics, and his accomplishments as Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister of Bihar. The article also reflects on Modi's character, organizational skills, and his journey from a young politician to a respected leader in Bihar politics.
