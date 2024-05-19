Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In the film, one of the friends falls into a deep pit and from somewhere deep down, the others are able to hear the cry of agony. That was enough for them to stay put and fight against all odds and ultimately one of them dares to get into that dangerous tunnel and pull out his badly bruised friend alive. This miracle can happen only in true deep relationships, not those struck on social media. The best a social media friend can do is send messages such as “Oh, I am shocked” and “Praying for safe rescue”. Or probably someone will take a video of the rescue operation and post it with the message “Forward as much as possible” and ultimately end it up with an “RIP”. This movie is a reiteration of what a true relationship is all about.

N. Anand Venkatesh, The Hindu