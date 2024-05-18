Lok Sabha Elections: What Do Voters Say About 'Raebareli ka Rahul Gandhi'?

Will Raebareli's public vote for Rahul Gandhi this time? What is their take? Read to find out.
(Photo: Vibhushita Singh/The Quint)
In Raebareli, amid a few BJP flags, you see 'Raebareli Ka Rahul' posters in almost every nook and corner.
"Rahul Gandhi will win with over 4 Lakh votes this time because this is Gandhi's land and here, janta election ladti hain, (Public fights the polls)." says Krishna, a bike repair shop owner.
This was the sentiment that by and large, reverberated through the lanes of Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh which is going to polls in the fifth phase on 20 May. The Quint travelled to Raebareli — a strong Congress bastion for two decades to understand which way is the public leaning towards? What are their biggest issues and what do they think of BJP's electoral fight?
Right across Krishna's shop, is an office of the BJP's local unit.
"Ever since the BJP's karyalaya opened here, media comes only goes to them and speaks to their 20 people and that's it. Ask shop-owners, the general public then you might find out a something," Krishna says.
In front of BJP's local unit in Raebareli's Supermarket area.
In Takiya, a place which remains underdeveloped has seen visits by the Gandhi family in the past too. Here, we met a BJP supporter and a Gandhi family supporter.
Syed Fazil, an electrician fumed and said, "PM Modi is blowing the trumpet of Awas Yojana. Where are the 'pucca' homes? Go to the villages and do a survey. You will see the reality for yourself."
Such posters of Rahul have been pasted across the city.
While on the other hand, Jitendra Kumar, a few meters away from him sat in his paan-shop and observed our conversation. Kumar is also associated with BJP.
He said, "I like the BJP and the work they have done here. Not a fan of Modi or his Ram Mandir politics but Congress is bujhta hua chiraag." (a flame that's going to burn out).
Most locals in this region said they would still prefer Rahul Gandhi over Dinesh Pratap Singh.
Fazil added, "Poverty is at extreme limit, so is inflation. Labourers are stressed about their labour. When people don't have employment, they don't have anything to do. Most important issues are inflation and employment."
Now, even though Singh lost to Sonia Gandhi in 2019, the winning margin went down massively to 1.5 lakh votes as compared to 3.5 lakh votes in 2014.
Meanwhile, some kilometers away from the main city is Maharajganj where Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi held their public meeting.
A sea of orange, green, white and red flags of of Congress and Samajwadi Party. The crowd cheered and went wild, jumping and making their way through when Rahul started addressing the crowd.
Mohd Tahir, a businessman said:
Another local, Navneet, a banker pointed out that the biggest, most concerning issue in Raebareli is unemployment.
"Because Rahul speaks about employment and gives us assurance, makes realistic demands, we choose him. Berozgaari is the main problem eating away people in the city," he said.
One of the banners held by Congress supporters in Raebareli.
On the other hand, Congress media spokesperson, Puneet Pathak said that, "change is the only constant," referring to the political changes.
"There is no fight here. Rahul will win. Dinesh Pratap can make his own efforts, but there is no contest. Amit Shah questioned Priyanka, but what are his party's plans for Raebareli? Smriti Irani too only contests Amethi because it was Rahul's seat," he told The Quint.
The huge gathering for Rahul and Priyanka in Maharajganj.
An SP member, Akhilesh Chand Shukla, overhearing our conversation, added, "I come from a family who had even protested against Indira Gandhi during the time of 1975 Emergency, we event burnt her putlas then. But today, we support Congress."
Till 2018, Singh was himself a part of the Congress until he defected to BJP. Locals believe that his chances to win are slim.
Advocate Dinesh Dutta, talking about Rahul Gandhi said, "He's a hero, a voice of the marginalised and of the Opposition too. He is educated and knows how to tackle the opponent and he speaks for all."
We also tested the public on what they think of PM Modi's latest speeches and the misinformation which our WebQoof team has also debunked on several occasions.
On Modi claiming that there will be a fixed quota for Muslims as is mentioned in the Congress manifesto, Krishna pulled up a copy of the manifesto in his garage and said:
Meanwhile, on the recent claim by PM Modi that Congress received money from industrialists Gautam Adani and Ambanis "via tempos," a local in Ali Miyan Chowk, Mohd Irfan Khan said ,"Today, they are telling Rahul Gandhi that they got money from them in tempos, if it's black money, then put ED and CBI on it," he remarked.
