Grounds of Arrest vs. Reasons for Arrest: The Curious Case of Prabir Purkayastha

Even in the case of Lallubhai Jogibhai Patel v. Union of India and Ors , the Supreme Court held that the grounds of detention must be communicated to the detenue in writing in a language which he understands and if the grounds are only verbal in nature then the constitutional mandate of Article 22(5) will be infringed upon.

“20. …. “Communicate” is a strong word. It means that sufficient knowledge of the basic facts constituting the “grounds” should be imparted effectively and fully to the detenu in writing in a language which he understands. The whole purpose of communicating the “ground” to the detenu is to enable him to make a purposeful and effective representation. If the “grounds” are only verbally explained to the detenu and nothing in writing is left with him, in a language which he understands, then that purpose is not served, and the constitutional mandate in Article 22(5) is infringed.”

In Purkayastha's case, the Addition Solicitor General opposed his release on the grounds that the ratio of the Pankaj Bansal case might not be applicable in this case as there is an inherent difference between the provisions contained in Section 19 of the PMLA and Section 43A and 43B of the UAPA.