Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, in his column for The Indian Express, reflects on how the success of the regional parties in India has worsened the distance between the North and South.
Chidambaram believes that with the 'One Nation, One Election' idea, federalism and parliamentary democracy "will be further eroded" and the Indian government will be closer to a Presidential system with "all powers concentrated in one person."
In his weekly column for Hindustan Times, senior journalist and author Karan Thapar critiques the State Bank of India for "wilfully complicating a simple task" ordered by the Supreme Court, which was to provide electoral bonds data to the Election Commission of India.
Recalling his memories with SBI, Thapar says, "For my bank to have been reduced to this — and it’s still one of my banks – is upsetting. Don’t ask me why I feel that way. Perhaps it’s a consequence of a relationship that stretches over half a century."
In her weekly column for The Indian Express, Tavleen Singh discusses how the electoral bonds scheme that "turned ‘black’ money snowy white" as soon as it became a political donation was ‘not perfect’ as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted at the India Today conclave last week.
While Singh agreed that the Supreme Court’s decision on electoral bonds was a "vital first step towards change," the real change will only happen when there is a "total cleansing of our political culture," she believed.
"If he (PM Narendra Modi) becomes prime minister for the third term, we must hope that he will deliver on this promise because there is no question that things need to change if India is to ever become a developed country," concludes Tavleen Singh
"The summer of judgement is almost upon us, and it's with a suprising sense of novelty that we meet it... we are officially in election season," writes Santwana Bhattacharya, Editor of The New Indian Express.
In her piece, Bhattacharya discusses how the 18th Lok Sabha election will be the biggest exercise ever in world history to elicit a popular mandate.
While the BJP’s "language of certitude is suddenly a little less serene," the Congress is showing some "some signs of being revivified, even if at the head of a rickety alliance," she writes.
Foreign policy analyst Seshadri Chari, in his piece for the Deccan Herald, argues that that the electoral bonds scheme might have been a more "realistic attempt" to provide funds to registered political parties that have secured at least 1% of the votes polled in a recent election.
Calling the SC's decision on electoral bonds as "unfortunate," the analyst writes:
In her piece for Deccan Chronicle, senior journalist Anita Katyal talks about how despite being political adversaries, PM Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have something in common.
Katyal then moves on to talk about how the Modi government’s decision to notify the Citizenship (Amendment) Act rules ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election was taken with the "primary purpose" of further consolidating the support of West Bengal’s Matua community which has been pushing for the implementation of this law.
Lastly, she writes on how the BJP leadership is struggling to find a winnable seat for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Suraj Yengde, author of 'Caste Matters' writes in The Indian Express on how not many have understood that Mayawati or the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), have been creating difficulties in deciphering the telltale signs of Indian politics.
Mayawati’s drawback is her inaccessibility to the public and her uncharismatic deputies, Yengde writes.
He further goes on to explain that despite the colour of the party changing, from being a missionary movement to charges of nepotism, Mayawati remains a thick wall for Indian democracy.
In his piece for Hindustan Times, columnist Shah Alam Khan talks about how the blockade of humanitarian aid by Israel has precipitated a serious crisis of food in Gaza leading to pervasive starvation and death, particularly among children.
With Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, not having made a public appearance in a couple of months, everyone on social media is losing their mind, coming up with conspiracy theories as to where she might be, writes Anusha S Rao, in a piece for Deccan Herald.
Rao goes on to compare this incident with the story of Hamsavali, a princess from Kathasaritsagara, and says:
