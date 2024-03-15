Lok Sabha 2024: Electoral Bonds Present a Golden Opportunity for the Opposition

As the sun sets on another day, the political landscape of India braces itself for a new dawn. The dates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are set to be unveiled this Friday, marking the commencement of a month-long political marathon. In this high-stakes race, the opposition parties find themselves at a crossroads, presented with a golden opportunity to challenge the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This opportunity comes in the form of a disclosure by the State Bank of India, ordered by the Supreme Court, on electoral bonds.

This revelation has opened a Pandora’s box, exposing the intricate web of connections between big corporations and the BJP, a subject of heated debate for years. The BJP has emerged as the primary beneficiary of a scheme that now appears to have been tailor-made for its financial gain from various corporate houses, all under the veil of anonymity.