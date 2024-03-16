K Kavitha's Arrest Could Not Have Come at a Worse Time for KCR and the BRS

The arrest of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha could probably not have come at a worse time than now for the party, which is reeling under defections and losing electoral ground after its defeat in the 2023 Assembly elections.

The BRS won 39 seats and polled 37 per cent of the vote, just two per cent less than the Congress, which stormed to power in Telangana by winning 64 seats. The BJP substantially improved its vote and seat tally by polling 14 per cent vote – double compared to 2018 – and eight seats, which is an eight-fold increase compared to last time.

The ruling Congress has already set in motion an operation to lure BRS legislators. Reports indicate that more than a dozen MLAs of the pink party are already in touch with the Congress. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is, perhaps, waiting to take the number to 26, two-thirds of the BRS' strength in the Assembly to bypass the anti-defection law.