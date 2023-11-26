Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

“There have been powerful voices urging Israel to show restraint instead of rage. And in doing this, there has been praise for India’s restraint after 26/11. This has been said by important international columnists. I need to say emphatically that they are not just wrong, they seem unaware of what really happened. Indian officials in power at that time are these days preening proudly about how well they handled a very difficult situation. They did not. They did nothing more than wander about the forums of the world weeping and wailing. When our Prime Minister met Pakistan’s prime minister for the first time after the attack on Mumbai, he diminished its awful enormity by agreeing to also talk about Baluchistan. Why he did this remains one of the great mysteries of Indian diplomacy since it amounted to an admission that what Pakistan’s ‘non-state actors’ did in Mumbai was no different to Indian meddling in Baluchistan. If we were meddling, we were doing a bad job.”

Tavleen Singh, The Indian Express