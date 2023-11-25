The Life and Legacy of M Fathima Beevi, India’s First Female Supreme Court Judge

Beevi began her practice in 1950 in a town called Kollam and broke the glass ceiling of a male-dominated profession, which ultimately saw Indian women practising law in the courts - a sight to behold and admire. In India, the representation of women in different spheres - political, judicial, and social - has been a matter of concern since Independence. Justice Fathima came out as an example that people will remember forever.

Here’s a timeline of her professional career:

1950: She enrolled as an Advocate and began her career in the subordinate courts in Kerala.

1958: She was appointed as the Munsiff in the Kerala Sub-ordinate judicial services.

1974: She was promoted to the position of Chief Judicial Magistrate.

1974: She was promoted to the position of the District and Sessions Judge.

1980: She was appointed as the Judicial Member of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal.

1983: She was elevated to the Kerala High Court.

1989: She was elevated to the Supreme Court of India where she served for three years and retired on 29 April 1992.