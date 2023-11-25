November, New States and Development: MP, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh's Creation

Like all regimes, the first NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be remembered in history for some remarkable successes and failures.

The IC-814 hijacking, the burning to death of Australian missionary Graham Staines and his two sons, the terror attacks on the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly and the Indian Parliament, and the 2002 Gujarat riots can be categorised as failures.

Facilitating the telecom revolution, getting rid of the white elephant public sector companies, massive investments in road infrastructure, and the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan can be categorised as successes.

During furious political debates, rival gladiators usually mention these while praising or slamming the Vajpayee legacy.