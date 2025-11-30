Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In his column for The Indian Express, P Chidambaram raises serious concerns about how the role of Governors in Indian states has been misused—particularly the power to withhold assent to bills passed by elected state legislatures, or to simply sit on them (the so-called 'pocket veto'), thereby thwarting the will of the people.

He argues that although the Supreme Court has formally struck down the pocket veto, the Court’s refusal to impose a strict time-limit for Governors to act leaves open room for long-drawn delays—making the veto effectively alive in spirit.