Uniform Before Faith: Why Lt Kamalesan’s Dismissal isn't a Religious Case

Religion in the Armed Forces is a binding force that is visible during operations, and this needs to be clearly understood. The basic function of all military units is to undertake operational tasks in war and train for that during peace. It is the faith of the troops in their religion and their training that affords the strength to press-home against a well-entrenched adversary at such times. Faith is used to strengthen the fraternity, which, in turn, has faith in each other.

For an officer in the Indian Army, it would be fair to say that the nation is their mother, the Indian Army their father, their family is the Regiment and their religion is that of the troops.

Our own religion does not figure anywhere. We are proud to say that one of the co-authors of this article is Sikh and the other Hindu, and we have both participated in the religious beliefs of the troops we commanded, in which the former prayed with his troops in both Mandir and Masjid and the latter in the Gurdwara. This is the very essence of the Indian Army.

Religion in the defence forces is a facilitator, meant to instill belief and support in adherents amid difficult situations. Acting against the ethos of a regiment/unit/battalion, a failure to obey a lawful command, can be termed as rebellion. Such an act cannot be overlooked, as it would have devastating effects and may cause a breakdown in the very ethos of command and control, as it would open doors to questioning every lawful command, and may well result in a mutiny.