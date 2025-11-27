The Northeast’s Big Political Merger Dream Is Already Fraying

Conrad Sangma has been in power in Meghalaya since 2018. It has been seen that he is battling anti-incumbency, and this was witnessed in the last Lok Sabha polls when his NPP failed to win any seat in the state. In his own stronghold, the Garo Hills, he is facing a challenge from the resurgent Congress, while in the Khasi Hills, the newly formed VPP has consolidated its presence, preventing NPP’s attempts to penetrate into the region.

Facing twin-challenges from Congress and VPP, Conrad seems to be following the path of his late father, PA Sangma, the former chief minister of the state and a prominent leader from the region. Interestingly, PA Sangma had left the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and formed the NPP with the vision to form a national party with regional characteristics, particularly tribal interests. This effort failed as the party failed to achieve that objective.

Now Conrad is trying to build a common party for the northeast. He believes that the formation of a new political entity, in which he will play a very prominent role, will elevate him as a leading politician in the northeast and position him to engage effectively with the Centre’s ruling party, the BJP. He believes that this approach will help him to maintain the trust of the state’s voters as they are likely to prefer a leader capable of securing essential central projects and resources for the state. By doing so, he aims to beat the anti-incumbency, which will turn into a decade by the time of the next state elections in 2028.