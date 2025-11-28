Bombay High Court's New Design Reeks of Macaulay Hangover & Bureaucratic Opacity

Hafeez Contractor’s ‘classical and neo-classical’ design is a point of discussion. Lauded by the Steering Committee that had selected it, the design has faced flak from members in the architectural fraternity for being regressive and sanctifying a colonial mindset even after almost eighty years of Independence. It has been described as ‘a farcical approach to a building of national significance’ in Architecture.Live and bemoaned for a lack of ‘swadeshi architecture’ in an ‘atmanirbhar Bharat’ in the The Indian Express.

The merit in this argument has mystifyingly eluded those involved in the selection process.

In a token gesture to ‘Indianness’, a replica of the Ashoka Pillar is planted towards the front of the Romanesque entrance porch. This convoluted irony could be accentuated if this colonial style building were to be named after a freedom fighter like Mahatma Gandhi or Lokmanya Tilak.

Like in education as pointed out by our Prime Minister, the British rulers cleverly used architecture as a strategic tool to reinforce hierarchy and subjugation for over a century. Initially largely in an unapologetic Classic style, public buildings built by the colonisers post-1857 increasingly incorporated Indian elements in a manner that popularly came to be known as the Indo-Saracenic style. This was intended to lend familiarisation with the subjects while reinforcing the authority of the Empire.