Are Parties Rejecting Presidential Style Campaigning in Upcoming State Polls?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a surprise move declared candidates for 39 seats in Madhya Pradesh (MP) and 21 in Chhattisgarh (CG) last week.

The Bharatiya Rashtriya Samithi (BRS) of K Chandrasekhar Rao has also declared candidates for all seats barring four in Telangana (TG).

A puzzling move to decipher, with polls at least 3 months away, and dates not yet been announced by the Election Commission of India. In two of these states, MP and TG, the ruling party has released the candidate list while in CG, BJP is the main opposition party.