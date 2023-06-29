Who's Winning Madhya Pradesh: BJP or Congress? Full Story in 8 Charts & 6 Points

The Madhya Pradesh election seems to be heading down to the wire, according to CVoter's election tracker for June 2023. With a sample size of over 17,000 people across the state, CVoter has predicted a tally of 114 seats each for both the ruling BJP and the main Opposition, Congress, in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

In terms of vote share also, the two parties are evenly matched at 44 percent each.