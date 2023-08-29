The Focus and Outrage Over SRK's Online Gaming Ad Highlights Double Standards

The backlash that SRK suddenly faced when he chose to endorse an online real-money gaming platform may seem inexplicable and may be dissed as 'inadvertent'.
It happens to me every time, and yet it never ceases to amaze me. Every time I stay in a rather obvious and comfortable hotel close by, I am confused by the number of people hanging out outside the Mannat building in Mumbai’s Bandra suburb.
Whether it’s the joggers’ dawn, a sweaty noon, or a rainy monsoon night, the faithful are always present. Most evenings, there are hordes of tourist buses disgorging large numbers of them – of the mofussil star-struck who are clearly on a Mumbai Darshan trip. Apparently, this is one of the highlights of their city itinerary.
Clearly, these adulatory masses don’t expect very much. And to be honest, there isn’t much likely to happen either.
And this one that surrounds Shah Rukh Khan and, by association, his home, Mannat, has reached industrial-stratospheric proportions. Clearly, the fans don’t need very much except the assurance that they are within a few hallowed feet from the Star and his family. For them, breathing the same air as their Star is enough.
This Star is an enigma, and largely reclusive, but he is someone the gathered masses and millions more revere and follow, irrespective of his ups and downs in his fragile industry, and in the toxic atmosphere that he inhabits.
What is this very toxicity that I am looking at more closely today? The backlash that he suddenly faced when he chose to endorse an online real-money gaming platform may seem inexplicable and may be dissed as 'inadvertent'.
Beyond the responsibilities that celebrities are expected to bear about the products and services that they endorse, I can recognise that there are patterns that we now need to pay attention to.
Yet, because it was real, it deserves a little closer examination. Was it unjustified or was it actually orchestrated? If so, why did this happen and what are the lessons that he and other celebrities may draw from this?
Ponder this if you will, as a possible conspiracy theory, as to why this manufactured outrage was necessary.
This star was, after all, not the first person to do an endorsement of online real-money gaming. The holiest cow of Indian cricket, also known as the 'Indian cricket team', had recently endorsed an equally addictive, and potentially unusable real-money gaming website.
They hadn’t faced any problem then. And they certainly didn’t have to face strong condemnation that sprung out of nowhere.
Celebrities certainly need to be mindful of what they are endorsing. India has a substantial number of people who tend to take their adulation into the marketplace. This helps convert followership into market share.
So, the dangers are real, and the benefits too, are substantial both for the producer, as well as for the endorser.
Stars, cricketers, and today’s breed of influencers are just soft targets in the battle against misinformation and advertising that misleads.
But because manufacturers and corporations have a disproportionate share of power in the policymaking ecosphere, they tend to be the first punching bag of convenience.
That’s basically the most obvious reason why Shah Rukh Khan was being pilloried for the advertising that he chose to do.
Does the individual celebrity carry a far greater moral burden than the average consumer? Certainly yes, because after all, he/she does influence many more minds, who are susceptible to being influenced easily. But surely, there must be a line drawn somewhere, and not quite in the sand.
Certainly, there are more keepers of societal norms than just the handful of those who are treated as influencers. That is the point that needs to be accounted for somewhere in our quest for Gross National Ethical Output.
