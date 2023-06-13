How Swiggy Delivery Agents Ended Up At Mannat With Dinner For Shah Rukh Khan
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
In a delightful turn of events, Swiggy, the popular food delivery platform, made an appearance during a conversation between Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and one of his fans on Twitter.
What started as playful banter soon turned into a delicious surprise as Swiggy's delivery partners ended up at 'Mannat,' SRK's residence, on 12 June, with a scrumptious dinner in hand.
Shah Rukh Khan frequently answers fans' questions on Twitter in a Q&A session titled #AskSRK. Among the many questions he received in his last session, one fan asked the actor, "Khaana khaaya kya bhai? (Have you eaten food?)"
Seizing the opportunity to play along, King Khan replied with his trademark wit, "Kyun bhai aap Swiggy se ho… bhej doge kya? (Why brother? Are you from Swiggy... will you deliver it?)"
Little did he know that Swiggy's official Twitter account will be quick to jump into the conversation. They cheekily responded, "hum hain swiggy se, bhej dein kya? (we are from Swiggy, should we deliver it?)"
Not willing to let the fun end there, Swiggy took it upon themselves to make this banter even more memorable. The food delivery giant went the extra mile and dispatched their dedicated delivery partners to Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan's residence, with a delectable spread in tow.
According to Moneycontrol, the sumptuous spread included tandoori chicken from Persian Darbar, kebabs from Lucky, pizzas from Hundo Pizza, burgers from GFB, Chinese dishes from Royal China, and a delectable dessert from Le 15 Macron.