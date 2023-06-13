How Swiggy Delivery Agents Ended Up At Mannat With Dinner For Shah Rukh Khan

In a delightful turn of events, Swiggy, the popular food delivery platform, made an appearance during a conversation between Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and one of his fans on Twitter.

What started as playful banter soon turned into a delicious surprise as Swiggy's delivery partners ended up at 'Mannat,' SRK's residence, on 12 June, with a scrumptious dinner in hand.

Shah Rukh Khan frequently answers fans' questions on Twitter in a Q&A session titled #AskSRK. Among the many questions he received in his last session, one fan asked the actor, "Khaana khaaya kya bhai? (Have you eaten food?)"

Seizing the opportunity to play along, King Khan replied with his trademark wit, "Kyun bhai aap Swiggy se ho… bhej doge kya? (Why brother? Are you from Swiggy... will you deliver it?)"