Sonia Gandhi’s AI Images, Ram Rahim Ads: What Happened to ‘Nari Shakti’?

India’s political vocabulary is crowded with women made sacred, so they need not be free. There is the mother, praised for sacrifice; the sister, guarded as family honour; the goddess, safe because she is divine and cannot dissent.

Bharat Mata asks nothing of ministers, files no complaint, chooses no lover, and demands no equal wage. The living woman is harder to contain.

She has anger, desire, and a vote that belongs to no father, husband, caste council or political party. She may reject a marriage, marry across caste or faith, report sexual violence, seek work, challenge a delayed examination or ask why power may ridicule her but cannot be questioned. Such freedom unsettles the keepers of honour.

Here, Shakti is an alibi. Woman is praised as power when her power is devotional, abstract or useful to another’s story. When she speaks in her own name, however, the trapped bulbul is reminded of the price of song. Her character is interrogated, her image altered, and her body made a battlefield for male political ambition.

India’s freedom struggle carried this unresolved tension. It fought colonial rule while caste hierarchy, patriarchal command and communal anxieties endured within the national home. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), founded in 1925, emerged amid this muscular nationalism, frequently invoking women through protection, purity and sacrifice. Still, protection, praise, and control can become three polished names for confinement.

Europe’s fascist regimes made the formula unmistakable. Nazi Germany and Fascist Italy treated feminism, bodily autonomy, and women’s independence as dangers to the nation. Their ideal woman was obedient, domestic and reproductive, not an equal citizen.