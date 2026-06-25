The Never-Ending Search for the Next 'Jihad'

In its manifesto for the 2021 Assam state elections, the BJP introduced what was until then a relatively novel claim of yet another conspiracy. This it called “land jihad”, and promised serious steps to counter this form of jihad.

Assam BJP vice-president Swapnaneel Baruah explained this new purported conspiracy to ThePrint: “Land jihad is a way to force people sell off their lands—it happens anywhere where there are miyas (Bengali-origin Assamese Muslims). How does this work? He alleged that they “corner the land owner, making the land uninhabitable, sometimes by stealing cattle and throwing chopped heads of cattle into courtyards. Ultimately, the owner is forced to sell the land. A third party comes into play and an offer is made to the owner for purchase of the land. A broker gets involved, and the land is captured.”

The alleged conspiracy of “land jihad" donned a different garb the next summer in Kanpur, when rioting broke out after BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s insulting comments about Prophet Mohammad. The local police presented a 1,500-page dossier to the Kanpur district magistrate urging that the alleged “mastermind” behind the violence, Hayat Zafar Hashmi, should be booked under the National Security Act for waging a land jihad. The police backed their claim with half a dozen nearly identical statements of local Hindu residents that he and his gang had plotted to “take over” Hindu land “under the guise of riots”.

Anil Kumar Gaur, a jeweller near Chandeshwar Hata Gate. Gaur, for instance, in his statement testified to have “seen Hayat Zafar Hashmi trying to enter Chandeshwar Hata, a Hindu-dominated mohalla, along with members of the Muslim community, after Friday prayers”. He “came to know that under the guise of riots the real motive was the encroachment of our Hata”.

Hashmi, an architect, had allegedly hatched this conspiracy with builders Mukhtar Baba and Haji Wasi. “The conspiracy was that we sell off our homes and shops for measly sums, so that those from the Muslim community can construct buildings here,” he added. Gaur’s shop assistant Pramod Kumar Batham, repeated the story. He said the crowd’s motive was “kabza (forced seizure) of land after Hindu owners have left shops and houses out of fear”. Bajpai, a local lawyer, also said in his statement, “We later came to know that under the guise of riots the plan was to create a sense of terror so we would vacate Chandeshwar Hata.”

E-rickshaw driver Rahul Trivedi similarly said that he “came to know from the residents that the main motive of the rioters was to create a sense of fear, so that we would vacate our houses and shops.” Another e-rickshaw driver repeated, almost verbatim, “Later on, I came to know that the main motive was to create a sense of fear so that locals vacate their houses and shops.” None of them explained from whom they learned that the protests were actually a ruse deployed for “land jihad”.