Old Image of Go-Go Dancers Performing at a Hotel Falsely Linked to Sonia Gandhi

An image showing three women dancing inside what appears to be a bar is being circulated on social media platforms with users identifying the lady in the middle as Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.
A Facebook user shared the photo with a caption that said, "Who is the middle Bar Dancer, italian Rajmata of congress party (sic)."
What's the truth?: The claim is false. The image actually shows Go-Go dancing girls performing at the Rawson Hotel in Sydney's Auburn, Australia in November 1967.
How did we find that out?: Using the help of Google Lens, we conducted a reverse image search and found the same visual uploaded on stock image website — Getty Images.
Its caption said, "Go Go dancing girls help break the beer drought on Rawson Hotel in Auburn on 21 November 1967. (Photo by Vic Sumner/Fairfax Media via Getty Images via Getty Images)."
More context: A newspaper clipping available on the website of the National Library of Australia (NLA) said that around three-quarters of Sydney hotels ran out of draught beer since the strike by 1,400 brewery workers.
The report was published on 15 November 1967.
Comparing visuals: Team WebQoof compared the photo of the lady in the middle to an old image of Gandhi to further verify the veracity of the claim. It can be clearly seen that Gandhi is not there in the viral image.
Conclusion: It is evident that the lady in the middle image seen in the viral image is not Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.
