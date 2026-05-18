SIR’s 'Illogical Conundrum'—Are We Ek Sau Tees, Or Ek Sau Chalis Cr Hindustanis?

India’s “venerable” Election Commission (EC) coined an Einsteinian, tech-heavy phrase—“logical discrepancy”—to inject turbulence into West Bengal’s Assembly polls. If Albert Einstein confounded the world with his Theory of Relativity, i.e., that time is not a constant but the fourth dimension that elapses differently for bodies moving at variable speeds, our EC came up with an equally astonishing Theory of Ineligibility, i.e., that citizenship is not a permanent right but one that can be interpreted differently for bodies that are “logically discrepant” with respect to the electoral rolls of circa 2002-03.

How did it play out on the ground? Quite whimsically, I dare say. If my father had spelt his name as Behl in 2002, but I had switched to the spiffier B’a’hl, I would be “logically disqualified”! Even if I had not changed the spelling, but my BLO made a typo while uploading my details, I would still be stripped of my voting rights!!