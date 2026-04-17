SIR Voter Deletions: The Election Commission Has Had the Last Laugh

In one of the earliest decisions, the court, while refusing to interfere with the decision of the ECI in Mohinder Singh Gill, December 1977, held: "Election, is a long, elaborate, and complicated process and, as far as we can see, the rule of audi alteram partem [hear the other side], which is in itself a fluid rule, cannot be placed in a strait-jacket for purposes of the instant case. It has also to be remembered that the impugned order of the Election Commission could not be said to be a final pronouncement on the rights of the parties as it was in the nature of an order covering an unforeseen eventuality which bad arisen at one stage of the election."

"The aggrieved party had all along a statutory right to call the entire election in question, including the commission's order, by an election petition under Section 80 of the Act, for the trial of which an elaborate procedure has been laid down in the Act," the court added.