Tribunals, Deadlines, Doubts: Is Supreme Court’s Order Failing Deleted Voters?

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On 16 April, the Supreme Court of India, invoking its extraordinary powers under Article 142, directed the Election Commission of India to issue supplementary electoral rolls. This would allow voters cleared by SIR tribunals to cast their votes in the West Bengal Assembly polls. The Court ruled that those whose appeals are decided before April 21 and April 27 will be eligible to vote in the first and second phases, respectively.

Following the verdict, the Trinamool Congress claimed credit, stating that the case was initiated by Mamata Banerjee. On the other hand, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) asserted that the ruling came as a result of their comrade Mostari Banu’s petition. As opposition parties spar over credit, many have begun questioning whether the ruling actually resolves the core issue.