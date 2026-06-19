A Tired Tiger: Why Another Shiv Sena Split May Now be Inevitable

There is an old Marathi saying: 'Vagh mhanle tari khato, vaghoba mhanle tari khato’.

It transliterates into something like this: "Any attempts to appease the tiger are of no use. Ultimately, the sheep is bound to end in the stomach of the king of the jungle, whose writ runs."

This ditto applies to the current political situation in Maharashtra, where the resurgent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in the driver’s seat, both in the premier state and at the Centre, as if almost declaring, "I am the monarch of all I survey; my right is for none to dispute."