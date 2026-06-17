Uddhav's Shiv Sena Faces Major Split As MPs Move To Delhi

advertisement
Several Members of Parliament from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) have travelled to Delhi amid strong indications of a split within the party’s Lok Sabha unit. The developments follow a period of internal dissent, with only a minority of the party’s MPs attending a recent meeting called by Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai. The situation has intensified speculation about the formation of a separate group in the Lok Sabha and the possible defection of a significant number of MPs.
According to Hindustan Times, six MPs from the Shiv Sena (UBT) are likely to form a breakaway group and are expected to submit a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. These MPs include Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Sanjay Deshmukh, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Omraje Nimbalkar, and Sanjay Patil. If this group constitutes two-thirds of the party’s Lok Sabha unit, they could avoid disqualification under the anti-defection law.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, MP Arvind Sawant has written to the Speaker, urging that no breakaway group be recognised, citing the 2003 amendment to the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution. Sawant argued that the legal provision for a “split” no longer exists and that only a formal merger of the original political party can protect defectors from disqualification. The letter referenced the Supreme Court’s 2023 Subhash Desai case, which affirmed the primacy of the political party over the legislature party.
Internal party dynamics have contributed to the unrest as coverage revealed. Sanjay Nirupam, a deputy leader and spokesperson, criticised the Shiv Sena (UBT) leadership for alleged arrogance and disconnect with party workers and elected representatives. He claimed that dissatisfaction among MPs and functionaries has grown, with some leaders feeling excluded from decision-making processes.
"Arrogance within the Shiv Sena (UBT) leadership would ultimately prove detrimental to the party's future," Sanjay Nirupam stated, highlighting the growing internal rift.
Political manoeuvring has also played a role, with Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister and leader of the rival Shiv Sena faction, reportedly arriving in Delhi as the split gained momentum following reports. Shinde’s camp has been accused of attempting to poach MPs and MLAs from the Uddhav Thackeray faction, with claims that financial incentives have been offered to facilitate defections.
Senior leaders from the Shiv Sena (UBT), including Sanjay Raut and Arvind Sawant, have travelled to Delhi to address the situation as details emerged. Raut has publicly alleged that attempts are being made to buy MPs, while other party leaders have blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party for orchestrating the split to strengthen its position in the Lok Sabha.
Meanwhile, some MPs have denied involvement in the breakaway group, stating their continued support for Uddhav Thackeray according to statements. However, the absence of several MPs from key meetings and their unavailability for comment have fuelled further uncertainty about the party’s unity.
"It is shocking and disgusting that attempts are being made to buy Members of Parliament from Maharashtra," Sanjay Raut posted on social media, reflecting the party's concerns over alleged inducements.
Party insiders have indicated that the current developments may not be limited to Lok Sabha MPs, with some MLAs also reportedly in touch with the Shinde camp as analysis showed. The situation remains fluid, with both sides making efforts to consolidate their positions and prevent further defections.
Speculation about the split has intensified in the context of recent political events, including the defection of Trinamool Congress MPs and the upcoming delimitation bill in the Lok Sabha as reporting indicated. The outcome of these developments could have significant implications for the balance of power within Maharashtra and at the national level.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.