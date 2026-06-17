'Pannas Khoke': Raut Alleges 50 Crore Deal Amidst Shiv Sena (UBT) Rebel Buzz

Senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has alleged that certain Members of Parliament from his party were offered ₹50 crore each, with ₹15 crore as an advance, to switch allegiance amid ongoing speculation of a split in the party’s Lok Sabha unit. The allegations come as six to seven of the party’s nine MPs are reportedly considering joining the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, intensifying the crisis within the Uddhav Thackeray faction.