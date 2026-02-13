Zilla Parishad Polls Show Churn Beneath 'Stable' Maharashtra's Political Surface

Since then, the party has been in a downward spiral, with its leadership looking increasingly disinterested in arresting it. In January’s urban body polls, where the party even lost its 30-year-long grip over the BMC, it ended up with only 155 of the total 2869 seats. It was wiped out in cities like Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali, and Navi Mumbai—all strongholds of the party till a few years ago.

Now, even in rural areas, the party has failed miserably, bagging only 43 zilla parishad and 89 panchayat samiti seats. Within political circles in the state, it is increasingly clear—the party is now a Mumbai-centric party.

A source close to the party told The Quint the party was "biding its time." The BJP’s dominance is not going to last forever. We will have to wait this period out, is the thought in the party, the source said.

An even more unclear fate awaits the MVA partner, the NCP-SP. The party finished the last among both alliances, an indicator of how rapidly the party is fading into oblivion.

The NCP-SP and the Ajit Pawar’s NCP had entered into an alliance for these polls and in many constituencies, the two had even decided to fight under the NCP’s original clock symbol—now wrested with Ajit Pawar’s party. Despite these efforts, the NCP-SP managed only to emerge with a handful of seats.

The senior Pawar’s reputation of having a grip over rural Maharashtra, especially western Maharashtra, has been shattered. Even in the party’s stronghold of rural Pune, the ZP elections saw the party winning only a solitary seat out of the total 73 seats.

Where does it leave the party? Waiting on, with despair, at a possible merger with the NCP and being subsumed within it.

The only silver lining for the Opposition was the Congress’ marginally better performance, with 55 ZP seats and 97 Panchayat Samiti seats.

With this tally—a distant one from the ruling Mahayuti parties—the Congress has emerged as the principal opposition party in the state, since it had also bagged the highest seats in municipal corporation polls in January for any opposition player.

“What has helped the Congress is that it still has pockets of influence, where senior leaders are holding fort and are able to deliver results,” said former Congress minister from Amravati Sunil Deshmukh.

These results, leaders point out, are, slowly, paving the way for realignments the state might see: the Congress, increasingly more successful than its peers in the MVA, might start drifting away from the Sena-UBT and the NCP-SP, which, in any case, is moving towards the MVA.

Across both alliances—the NCP has gained footing, the Shinde Sena has lost some, Sena UBT flounders and the NCP-SP looks on listlessly—the undercurrents of change are slowly starting to visibilise.

Like the currents in the Mithi river—barely seen and yet, strong enough to carry the city’s waste away—Maharashtra’s politics is seeing currents lure partners away from each other in different directions.

Which of them meets the shore, which one gets entangled in the mush, will remain to be seen.

(Kunal Purohit is an award-winning independent journalist, writing on politics, gender, development, inequalities, and the intersections between them. He is an alumnus of the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London. The views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)