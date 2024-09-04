Death Penalty for Rape Won't Dismantle the Social Structures That Facilitate It

One can take a look at Uttar Pradesh to understand this in the present context. Ever since Yogi Adityanath took over, he has introduced a system of instant punishment, more so for those accused of sexual crimes including rape. In many cases, those accused of sexual crimes have been shot in what the government calls “encounters” but are essentially staged extra-judicial shootings.

Not only does this approach of shooting the rape accused undermine the rule of law, it also does little to change the pattern of crimes against women, let alone act as a deterrent. The punishment through the ‘bullet’ for rape-accused persons is not legal but it captures the sentiments that are behind the loud demands for the death penalty.

Another example that illustrates the hasty reaction from the state is the 2019 Hyderabad doctor rape case. A veterinary doctor was brutally raped and murdered by being set ablaze on the outskirts of Hyderabad. After the accused were arrested in the case, they were killed in a staged encounter where the police argued that they were trying to escape from custody. The Supreme Court later found that the encounter was staged, highlighting the risks of such impulsive actions.