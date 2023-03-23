Hanging, Lethal Injection or Gas Chamber: Is Dignity Possible in Death Penalty?

(Trigger warning: Detailed descriptions of capital punishment and botched executions.)

(It must be unambiguously stated at the outset that The Quint is principally opposed to any and all forms of capital punishment, owing to its cruel, inhuman and irreversible nature. We maintain that right to life should be upheld, under all circumstances. The intent of this story is merely to discuss the different methods with which executions have been carried out, in light of the recent discussion on this subject in the Supreme Court of India.)

Clayton Lockett, an African-American man, was born in 1975 allegedly to a drug-using mother, who left him to be raised by an abusive father when he was all but three. At 25 years of age, Lockett was convicted on charges of murder, rape and kidnapping. 14 years later, he breathed his last in America’s Oklahoma State Penitentiary.

But death did not come easy for Clayton Lockett.