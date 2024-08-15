Will Mamata's Terrible Handling of the RG Kar Rape and Murder Seal Her Fate?

The most astonishing piece in this puzzle is that while Sandip Ghosh — the principal of RG Kar Hospital and the man who must be held accountable, both for the lack of women’s safety in the hospital as well as the tardy and deliberately misleading response to the crime — did step down from his post, he was immediately appointed principal of the National Medical College, Kolkata.

Why, though? What is the nature of the state government’s kinship with Ghosh, who, at the very least, was guilty of gross dereliction of duty both before and after the crime, that it felt the need to install him as principal of another teaching hospital? What did the government stand to gain by scrambling to keep Ghosh in a position of power although it must have known that the move was sure to further antagonise an already angry populace?