'Welcome Dr Sandip Ghosh's Arrest, Now Want Commissioner to Go': RG Kar Doctors

"He slowly became Ghosh's personal bodyguard, and as a result, his writ ran large over the place. His wife runs a cafeteria in front of the administrative building of RG Kar Hospital. Many have alleged that it was obtained illegally. His brother is alleged to be involved in illegal collection of parking fees for two-wheelers on the hospital campus," the source told The Quint.

Biplab Singh's company Maa Tara Traders (against whom the CBI has registered an FIR) used to supply medical equipment to the hospital. Singh is a resident of Sankrail in Howrah district of West Bengal.

Last week, the CBI had raided Singh's office and house in Sankrail. Local news outlets reported that Singh's father was a Group D staff in a medical college in Kolkata. Singh did some odd jobs like painting, writing numbers on tin plates or bed numbers in hospitals. It was while he was doing jobs like these that Singh slowly started his business of providing medical equipment, the reports added.

Suman Hazra is the owner of Hazra Medical Shop in Howrah, where the CBI carried out searches, too. The store allegedly sold recycled medicines from RG Kar Hospital, according to the probe agency's officials.