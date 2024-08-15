Kolkata's Night of Shame: How Hooligans Wreaked Havoc at RG Kar's Protest Site

Kolkata’s night of protest on 14 August against a trainee doctor’s rape and murder turned into a night of violence. A night of shame.

An organised mob of nearly 50, armed with sticks, iron rods, and iron hammers broke a police barricade at RG Kar hospital – the epicentre of the current doctors' agitation in West Bengal and went on a rampage for about 40 minutes, just past midnight.

It was an ugly orgy of violence and looked like a planned and well-orchestrated attack. The hooligans overpowered a police force of about 100, who had been posted at the hospital to maintain peace and order. In the face of the attack, the policemen fled to the hospital toilets and other safe corners and hid themselves from the armed invaders while the emergency hospital staff and nurses present were exposed to life threats.

The hooligans arrived at the hospital just when a group of agitating doctors were preparing to march and join a citizens' march, the defining theme of which was, “Women, Reclaim the Night. The Night is Ours.”