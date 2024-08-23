Kolkata Rape and Murder: Rumblings Within the TMC Are There for Everyone to See

Mamata Banerjee’s power politics have taken a hit in the aftermath of the RG Kar rape and murder case in Kolkata and the unprecedented public outrage across West Bengal that followed. The spectacle that unfolded showed that aggression is not always the right recipe for effective and successful governance. The heinous incident has triggered has drawn new contours of public anger, cutting across religion, region, gender, caste and creed.

Additionally, it has exposed a deep churning within the Trinamool Congress with no less than half a dozen MPs, MLAs, and senior leaders openly coming out to point out the “inappropriate responses” of the party's leadership and the mishandling by the government.