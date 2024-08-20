How Instagram's 'Add Yours' Templates Fueled Misinformation About RG Kar Case

When a piece of mis/disinformation is shared through stories on any social media platform owned by Meta, it disappears after 24 hours giving it a very short shelf-life.

A lot of users experience high level of viewership on their stories. With the introduction of features such as 'Add Yours' template, it becomes even easier for users to share content and make it go viral.

Recently, when Bangladesh was witnessing an unrest, a lot of misinformation went viral in the form of posts, reels and also stories. So this pattern on sharing fake news on stories is not new and it also returns with zero consequences to the users sharing it.

A study titled 'The anatomy of ‘fake news’: Studying false messages as digital objects' (2021) also shared that interactive structures and data visualisations on Instagram stories or other social media platforms enable users to engage more deeply with false messages which also increased their reach and impact.

"People will share information that is sensational and that will appeal to their biases so there is a question of till what extent platforms anticipated the misuse (of the feature) and the protections they are putting in place while rolling these features out," Waghre mentions while speaking about how much we can rely on platforms to fix these broader problems which we have in the information ecosystem.

We have also reached out to Meta and Instagram to get clarity of the misuse of this format and the story would be updated as and when we receive a response.