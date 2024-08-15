‘Mafia Raj’, Close Ties With TMC: RG Kar Ex-Principal’s Controversial Term

A resident of Beleghata in central Kolkata, father of two children, and orthopedic professor, Ghosh was appointed as principal of RG Kar College and Hospital in Kolkata in mid-2021. Before this stint, Ghosh had served as a medical superintendent cum vice-principal (MSVP) of CNMCH (Calcutta National Medical College).

Ghosh's tenure at CNMCH was controversy-free. However, the same cannot be said of his tenure at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

"We have heard from students at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital that there was a four-tier security system in place outside his office. If all the security is deployed in protecting him alone, how will such a person ensure the security of others in the hospital. Criminal proceedings should begin against him," he added. Two students of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital that the Quint spoke to confirmed that Dr Ghosh's office was indeed "heavily fortified".

Apart from that, his three-year stint at RG Kar Hospital had been notorious for alleged scams and irregularities.

Akhtar Ali, Deputy Superintendent of Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital, and former deputy superintendent of RG Kar Hospital, told The Quint that Dr Ghosh ran a mafia raj in the hospital.

“Dr Ghosh was involved in various types of corruption. Such was his clout that officials of the health department used to visit his house and make a list of doctors to be transferred," Akhtar alleged to The Quint.

"His clout and power are a result of the state's government's 'parallel' system in health administration. He is known for his close ties to the ruling party in the state – the Trinamool Congress (TMC)," a former senior faculty member of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, who did not want to be named, told The Quint.

Mohammad Tauseef Rahman, a spokesperson of the TMC, however, denied accusations that the party was shielding Dr Ghosh. "It’s absolutely unfair to say that we have anything to hide relating to this principal. Dr Ghosh is a state government employee. But that doesn't mean necessarily mean that the person is inclined towards our party," he told The Quint.

A picture of Dr Ghosh that was purportedly taken on 4 June this year (the day election results were announced for the Lok Sabha, and the TMC swept West Bengal) has been circulating on social media. It shows Dr Ghosh flashing the 'victory' sign, covered in green abir (colour). The photo has further fuelled speculation about his ties, affiliation, and support for the TMC.

Reacting to it, Rahman said, "Many residents of West Bengal celebrated the victory of the TMC. Many commoners also celebrated. But no one has gone and asked them about why they were celebrating with green colour. Too much should not be read into it. Moreover, nowadays it’s easy to manipulate pictures."