‘Our Home Wasn’t Built in a Day but Got Razed in 1’: MP's ‘Bulldozer Raj’ Victim

The homes lost to 'bulldozer raj' in Madhya Pradesh.
Photo altered by Aroop Mishra/ The Quint.
Video Editor: Rajbir Singh
“My name is Haseena and my house was bulldozed by the government... they have destroyed everything," said Haseena Fakru, whose house, which was built under the flagship scheme Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana (PMAY) of the central government, was demolished in Khargone, MP.
Haseena's house was razed down a day after communal clashes broke out in the region on 10 April.
A demolition drive was conducted by the Khargone district administration after Madhya Pradesh’s home minister Narottam Mishra said, “Jis ghar se patthar nikle hain, unko hi pattharon ka dher banayenge (The very houses used for stone pelting will be reduced to piles of stone)."
Following this, the district administration went on a demolition spree and razed down at least 16 houses and over 2 dozen shops citing 'illegal encroachment'. The BJP, meanwhile, projected it as ‘action against rioters’.
However, for the families who suffered because of the demolitions – dubbed irrational by many – this has only added to the struggles of daily life.
Haseena Fakru's son Amjad avoids talking about the demolition drive as his mother breaks into tears every time a discussion around her house comes up.
For Amjad, who is fixing and wiping the handles of his cart before leaving for work, figuring out daily expenses has become more troublesome.
He now lives far away from his place of work when we revisited his rented two-room space, where the family took shelter almost a month after spending nights in a makeshift cattle shed.
As we sat down, Amjad, while slowing shifting his eyes between the camera and this reporter, said:
Amjad and his three brothers operate hand carts and the rainy season acts as a dampener on their earnings.
“Our house was approved under the prime minister's housing scheme... that’s why it was built there. When the house was built, it took time for it to come together. It is not built in a day... it takes time,” said Amjad.
Naushad Khan’s family of eight has been forced to live in a room with their goats, after their house was brought down by the Khargone district administration.
Naushad’s mother Kallo Khan shared how seven of the eight family members sleep in such a cramped 8*8 ft space. A goat has also been sharing this space for the last 3 months.
Khargone’s sub-divisional magistrate Milind Dhoke told The Quint that a house was offered to Haseena’s family which they refused.
Haseena’s family says the house being offered, in a multi-storeyed building, was in another part of the city and it would have made it very difficult for her sons to earn their livelihood.
Amjad further said that the officials told him that it'll be better if he agrees to take the house now, as he will get nothing later.
For the affected families of Khargone, the riots and clashes brought more than just bitter feelings as many were left homeless.
Naushad remembers how his family spent 25 years in the house that was demolished in a matter of minutes.
“I came here when I was five, and all my brothers got married there. I lived there 25 years. We never faced any problems in all these years but here, we are facing a lot of problems. We have to sleep with goats when it rains, our wood for the fire gets wet... we don't know what to do,” he added.
Amjad’s family, who spent around 40 years in the place where they later built the house which was razed down, say they have a lot of memories attached to that place and its difficult to let go.
He said:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)