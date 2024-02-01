'Why the Tearing Hurry?' SC to Hear Plea Against Demolition in Nizamuddin Basti

“The Petitioners herein are impoverished persons residing in a jhuggi Jhopri Basti (JJ Basti), which has been in existence since the 1980s. Petitioner No.1 is an auto-rickshaw driver, and other petitioners include housemaids, house janitors, rag pickers, garbage collectors, and other such persons whose existence is necessary for the functioning of the society…”

This petition argues against a Delhi High Court order from 2019 which it says had “erroneously disregarded the stipulations outlined in the statutory Delhi Slum and Jhuggi Jhopri Rehabilitation Policy of 2015 (effective from 2017), established in compliance with court directives and under the provisions of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board Act of 2010.” It also challenges the High Court’s dismissal of their review petition against the 2019 order.

As per the petition:

1. The 2015 policy provides for protection from removal as well as rehabilitation to those jhuggi-jhopri clusters which came up before 2006. It also provides the same to those individuals who built their jhuggis in these clusters before 2015.

2. However, the Delhi High Court relied on a satellite image (Google Earth) as well as the absence of an electricity bill predating 2006 to conclude that the petitioners were ineligible for rehabilitation after the demolition of their homes



3. On the question of satellite image:

– The petition notes that satellite images carry their own limitations

– It also argues that this is not a methodology stipulated for this purpose either in the 2015 Policy or the DUSIB Act.

– “The image submitted to the High Court was markedly pixelated and of inferior quality, making it impractical to accurately determine their presence by counting the rooftops of jhuggis,” it adds. Despite that, it says, the satellite image did reflect the existence of a jhuggi jhopri basti on the location. “Thus, it was a case of error apparent on record which was shown to the Hon'ble High Court.

– In another case (In Re: Noida Memorial Complex Near Okhla Bird Sanctuary, 2011) the Supreme Court refused to consider satellite images as conclusive evidence of ground position

4. On the question of electricity bills

— The High Court, as per the petition, relied on the absence of an electricity bill in order to arrive at its conclusion. This is despite the petitioners’ assertion that the electricity connections in the jhuggi were not provided before 2008

— The court also “discredited” the ration cards, voter ID cards, driving licenses, caste certificates, school certificates, birth and death certificates produced by the petitioners

— The 2015 policy, however, gives a list of alternative documents that can be produced by the dweller, which includes electricity bills but is not limited to them. Other documents on the list are ration cards, caste certificates, government-issued ID cards, school IDs with photographs, etc

5. The Jhuggi-Jhopri basti in question was also a “notified” basti, which is protected under the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) policy

6. The petition also argues, among other things, that the Delhi High Court has in a catena of previous judgments granted protection to jhuggi clusters belonging to the same basti as this cluster