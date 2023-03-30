Ramnavami 2023: How Urdu Poets Depicted Lord Ram as a Religious Harmoniser

Today, India that is Bharat will celebrate Ramanavami, the birth of Rama, the seventh avatar of Vishnu. The festival celebrates the descent of Vishnu as the Rama avatar, through his birth to King Dasharatha and Queen Kausalya in Ayodhya, the capital of Kosala. For centuries, this momentous occasion has been celebrated in verse and in spirit by the Urdu poet, the true upholder of a mili-juli tehzeeb. Here’s a description of the birth of Ram in Ayodhya Nagri in one of the many Urdu manzum (verse) Ramayanas:

Dhoom dhaam thii chaaron taraf duniya mein Kaushal desh ki

Jiska raqba thha bahut, thhi jiski aaabadi badi

Thhi Ayoydhya rajdhani jiski mashhoor-e-jahan

Karti thhi sairab jisko sarsabz sarju nadi

(The name and fame of the kingdom of Kaushal were spread all over the spread

Its territories were large, and its population big

Its capital, Ayodhya, was famous all over the world

It was watered and made fertile by the river Sarju

The fierce bow and arrow-wielding Ram of recent times has been described by Saaghar Nizami, thus:

Zindagi ki rooh thha roohaniyat ki shaan thha

Woh mujassam roop mein insaan ke irfan thha

(He was the spirit of life and pride of spirituality

In his entire human form, he was knowledge incarnate

And by Muhammad Iqbal as:

Talwar ka dhani tha shujaat mein fard tha

Pakeezgi mein josh-e-mohabbat mein fard tha

(An expert with the sword and exceptional in bravery

He was exceptional in purity and the ardour of love)