Podcast | Secrets from Urdu Poetry to Understand 'Jawani'

In this episode, we explore the significance of the Urdu word 'jawani,' meaning 'youth,' in poetry and how poets use it to emphasize the importance of cherishing and celebrating the vitality of life.

The concept of jawani is often used as a metaphor for the pursuit of happiness and staying young at heart, with poets highlighting the fleeting nature of youth and how its spirit can help us overcome life's challenges. Through an exploration of the works of great shayars, listeners will gain a deeper understanding of the cultural significance of jawani in Urdu poetry. Tune in!