Complaint Filed Against Kannada Writer KS Bhagawan After Statements on Ramayana

Is this Bhagawan's first controversy? No, the writer had made similar remarks in 2019 wherein he said Lord Ram used to consume 'intoxicants' and made Sita also drink them.

In 2021, black ink was thrown on Bhagawan, when he came from his hometown Mysuru to a Bengaluru court after being summoned to attend the proceedings in a private complaint.

The attacker, Meera Raghavendra, had filed the private complaint before the court stating that the writer had made insulting and derogatory remarks against Lord Ram.

Meanwhile, a police team probing the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh had said that Bhagawan's name was also on the alleged list of targets of the alleged killers, NDTV reported.