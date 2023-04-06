Ram Navami Violence: Are Both BJP & TMC Leveraging Bengal's Communal Clashes?

This gives the BJP the opportunity to hit Mamata with two charges. First, that she has lost control over the law and order infrastructure of the state; and second, she had primed the police to look the other way while goons from the minority community were committing violence and arson in response to Hindus celebrating the glory of Ram.

Though the two charges are contradictory, the BJP knows that one or both will strike a chord with sections of Bengal’s electorate, especially the allegation that the CM is anti-Hindu and always keen to give Muslims a free pass at the expense of the majority community.

That the police failed to prevent or, at least, put a stop to the violence at once does no good to Mamata’s image as a strong chief minister. The question is, while the BJP clearly regards such communal flare-ups as something that could bring electoral dividends, could the TMC chief also leverage the toxicity of such incidents to her advantage?